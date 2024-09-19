Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the Closest Rookie of the Year Races in WNBA History
Rarely in any sports league does more intrigue surrounding who will win Rookie of the Year than MVP, but that appears to be the case in the WNBA this season.
For one thing, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson has put together an astonishing season that has made her a near-lock for her third MVP award. The Rookie of the Year race, meanwhile, is a tightly contested affair between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
With the Clark-Reese debate reaching a fever pitch—the regular season ends Thursday—here's a look back at some of the closest Rookie of the Year races in WNBA history. Note that we will examine the closest races by vote share rather than points via Basketball Reference, to account for fluctuations in the number of voters for the award.
What was the closest Rookie of the Year race in WNBA history?
Interestingly enough, the closest Rookie of the Year race in WNBA history... was the very first one.
It came in 1998, a year after the league's formation (no award was given out in 1997, as everyone was a rookie). Charlotte Sting forward Tracy Reid—a home-state hero; she'd made two All-America teams at North Carolina—averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while Detroit Shock guard Korie Hlede averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Voters sided with Reid, giving her 20 votes to Hlede's 18.
The two next closes races came in 2015 and 2001. In the former year, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd received 21 votes to New York Liberty center Kiah Stokes's 16. In the latter, Portland Fire guard Jackie Stiles garnered 32 votes to future Hall of Fame Seattle Storm forward and center Lauren Jackson's 20.
Here's a look at the five narrowest WNBA Rookie of the Year races in table form.
YEAR
WINNER
RUNNER-UP
MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF POINTS AVAILABLE
1998
Tracy Reid, Charlotte Sting
Korie Hlede, Detroit Shock
4.4%
2015
Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
Kiah Stokes, New York Liberty
12.8%
2001
Jackie Stiles, Portland Fire
Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm
20.0%
2006
Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx
Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury
25.0%
2014
Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun
Odyssey Sims, Tulsa Shock
28.9%