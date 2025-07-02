Caitlin Clark Had a Classy Message for Red Panda After Shocking Halftime Fall
The Indiana Fever cruised past the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night to capture the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Caitlin Clark, who continues to be sidelined by a groin injury, watched from the sidelines. She was a major part of the action, though, getting very involved on the bench and doing a fair amount of coaching.
During the Fever's postgame celebration she served as an agent of responsibility, confirming all her teammates' ages before letting them drink out of the trophy. And Clark also shared a classy message to Red Panda, the legendary halftime performer who suffered a scary fall during halftime.
"Red Panda, we love you," Clark said on Syd Colson's celebratory livestream. "Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you."
Colson expressed some skepticism that the juggling and unicycle enthusiast would be watching this particular brand of content, but it's the thought that counts.
Clark joins many other sports fans in wishing Red Panda a speedy recovery.