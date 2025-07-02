SI

Caitlin Clark Had Hilarious, Responsible Question As Fever Celebrated With Cup Trophy

The Fever won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final over the Lynx Tuesday.

Blake Silverman

Clark holds the WNBA Commissioner's Cup trophy in the locker room following the Fever's win over the Lynx
Clark holds the WNBA Commissioner's Cup trophy in the locker room following the Fever's win over the Lynx / Screengrab via @WNBA on X/Twitter
Caitlin Clark didn't participate on the court during the Indiana Fever's victory in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final over the Minnesota Lynx, but she sure participated in the celebration.

The superstar guard missed her third straight game due to a groin injury Tuesday, marking her eighth missed contest of the season. Indiana had a difficult test with the 14-2 Lynx in front of them, especially with the stakes at hand which included a boatload of prize money.

The Fever stood tall, though, with a signature 74-59 win led by Aliyah Boston and the newly named Commissioner's Cup MVP Natasha Howard. Clark celebrated on the court, interrupting Boston's postgame interview because she was so fired up.

That continued into the locker room as the Fever celebrated with the Commissioner's Cup trophy and plenty of adult beverages to go around. Clark held the jagged-edged trophy, helping her teammates use it like a chalice as she tried to make sure each member of the Fever took a sip out of the hardware. And she dropped a hilarious (but mostly responsible) question as she called out names while wielding the filled-up trophy.

"Who's next? Is she 21? Guys, is KK 21? Is KK 21?" Clark excitedly repeated through the chaos.

By "KK," Clark was referring to rookie Makayla Timpson, the youngest member of the Fever who the team selected with the No. 19 pick in the second round of this year's WNBA draft. There was nothing to worry about because Timpson is 22 years old, but it made for a hilarious moment for the young team navigating their first locker room celebration at the professional level.

You can watch the awesome scene below:

The irony behind the situation is that Clark and her co-star Boston are the next youngest members of the Fever—both currently 23 years old. But Clark wasn't sure, so it's best to check.

Indiana's Commissioner's Cup final win doesn't count toward the regular-season standings as the team sits at 8-8. But the title, over an incredible team like the Lynx at that, can serve as an important stepping stone for a franchise trying to take the next step. And they got the win without their biggest star who couldn't miss out on the festivities.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

