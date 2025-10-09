Caitlin Clark’s Teammate Loved Why She Seemingly Wouldn’t Wear Colts Jersey at Game
Caitlin Clark and her Fever teammates were celebrated by the Colts during last Sunday's home game vs. the Raiders. They were given jerseys with their names on the back and were seen on the field before kickoff. It was a nice way for the players to get some recognition after they narrowly missed out on a trip to the WNBA Finals.
A not-so-subtle move by Clark at the game was noticed by people on social media and one of her teammate's loved it—her apparent refusal to wear the Colts jersey that was given to her.
The official reason why she wouldn't put on the blue and white shirt hasn't been given but it likely is because Clark has been a diehard Chiefs fan her entire life and didn't want to put on another team's jersey, especially not a team that plays in the AFC and currently has a better record than Kansas City. That's a page right out of Kylie Kelce's book, who has been seen spurning Chiefs colors at big games because she's a diehard Eagles fan.
Sophie Cunningham loved that move by Clark, saying on her podcast this week:
"I’m not surprised by it 'cause you know what?," Cunningham said on the latest episode of Show Me Something. "Everyone’s trying to get her to wear something or do something and for her to be like, 'meh, I’m here but I’m going to represent the Chiefs, baby.' I love it."
The Colts were still able to get the win on Sunday without Clark's full support as they rolled over the Raiders, 40-6, to improve to 4-1.
It will be interesting to see if Clark attends the Colts-Chiefs game on Nov. 23 at Arrowhead and if she does, will she be decked out in Chiefs gear? Stay tuned.