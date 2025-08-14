SI

Caitlin Clark Posts One Word Reaction to Announcement of Taylor Swift's New Album

Clark, a Swift superfan, is certainly excited for the news.

Mike McDaniel

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is fired up for Taylor Swift's new album.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Taylor Swift effectively broke the internet earlier this week when it was announced that she would be on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, for the first time.

Naturally, the pop icon announced the release of a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released on Oct. 3. Swift told listeners on New Heights that she worked on her album during off days on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Fever star Caitlin Clark, a women's sports icon in her own right, is a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift superfan. It's safe to say she was excited about the announcement of Swift's album.

"Absolutely," Clark wrote in a caption on her Instagram story, which included Swift's album announcement.

Clark and Swifties everywhere will be counting down the days for Swift's new music drops this fall.

Published
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

