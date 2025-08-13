Caitlin Clark Had Funny Line About YouTube Crashing Ahead of Taylor Swift's Podcast Debut
In case you've been living under a rock for the last 48 hours, here's the upshot: On Wednesday, Taylor Swift is making her podcast debut on New Heights, the show hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason. During said appearance, she is expected to share more details about her forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. Naturally, Swifties have gone crazy.
Among the many fans counting down the hours until 7 p.m. ET, when the episode will premiere on all audio streaming platforms and YouTube, is WNBA superstar and known Taylor fan Caitlin Clark, who dropped a funny line about whether the latter service will be able to handle the surge of traffic coming its way.
"Are we sure YouTube isn't going to crash tonight?" Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter), to which the New Heights handle replied, "See you in the live chat!"
Clark's love of Swift is well-documented at this point; the pair even attended a Chiefs game together last season. But the Indiana Fever guard (who is No. 22, by the way) was also a guest on New Heights at one point, so it's not shocking to see her stumping for the pod, as well.
But she raises a fair question—will YouTube be able to handle the heat? Our guess is yes, considering hype about Swift is nothing new (pun intended), but we'll find out soon enough. Baby, let the games begin.