DeWanna Bonner Was Vehemently Booed by Fever Fans in Her Return to Indiana
DeWanna Bonner returned to Indiana on Wednesday night for the first time since her abrupt exit from the Fever late last month.
The WNBA legend signed a one-year deal with the Fever this past winter but, after playing in just nine games with the club this season, was waived on June 25. Bonner had stepped away from the team due to personal reasons and later said in a statement that she felt "the fit didn't work out.” She signed with the Phoenix Mercury on July 8.
Upon checking in to her new squad's game on Wednesday night in Indy, Bonner was naturally met with a surplus of boos from Fever fans. Here's a clip of the interaction between her and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse faithful:
Alyssa Thomas, Bonner's partner and Mercury teammate, could be seen playfully cheering the Indy fans on to keep up the noise.
The Fever got the best of Phoenix in this one, coming away with a 107-101 win behind a career-high 27 points from guard Aari McDonald. Bonner scored four points and grabbed one rebound in 21 minutes of game action in the loss.