DeWanna Bonner Releases Statement After Rocky Fever Tenure Ends With Release

Bonner put out a brief statement after a tense situation between her and the Fever finally came to an end.

Liam McKeone

Bonner joined the Fever ahead of the 2025 season
Bonner joined the Fever ahead of the 2025 season / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
There's been trouble brewing within the Indiana Fever for a few weeks and it finally came to a head. On Wednesday, the Fever announced the release of DeWanna Bonner after a rocky couple of weeks. The veteran free agent acquisition hasn't appeared in a game since June 10 with reports emerging Bonner had "no interest" in playing for the Fever any longer.

The season has chugged along despite that but the Fever washed their hands of the situation with Bonner's release. Shortly after the news broke, the player herself released a brief statement on the situation.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingess to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

A gracious sentiment despite the obviously tense nature of her relationship with the Fever, for whatever reason. The 37-year-old Bonner signed a one-year deal to play in Indiana last offseason and became the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer in her Fever debut. Then the wheels came off and the whole situation became quite the off-court distraction.

It seems both sides were ready to move on.

