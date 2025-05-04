Caitlin Clark Gets Honest on Expectations Ahead of Second WNBA Season
Caitlin Clark's second WNBA season begins on Sunday, as the Indiana Fever point guard takes the court for the team's preseason game against the Brazilian national team.
As her second season starts up, both excitement and expectations are high for the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Clark set the WNBA ablaze during her rookie season. She led the league in assists, was named a WNBA All-Star, and led the Fever back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Expectations won't only be high because viewers want to see Clark build off her incredible rookie season, but also because of Clark's impact on her team and sport. Due to Clark's popularity, 41 of the Fever's 44 games will be nationally televised. Opponents have moved their games to larger venues when Clark and the Fever come to town to allow more fans to attend. With Clark, revenue from ticket sales, merchandise, and even for local bars is up. Simply put, Clark is in high demand.
Ahead of her preseason debut, Clark got candid on the pressure and expectations she faces, displaying a sound approach to the reality of playing in the pros.
“Somehow it feels like the pressure is always taking another level and another level," Clark told reporters. "I always remind myself it's not a moment I haven't been in before. I understand the expectations, I understand the pressure and whether that’s good or bad, I wouldn’t want that any other way. You embrace that. There's gonna be nights that are great, there are gonna be nights where you struggle a little bit. It's just how you respond and I think that's one of the best things about the WNBA. You play and you have a day off, you're gonna play again. You don't have much time to sit there and sulk if something doesn't go your way or you weren't as crisp in a certain area. You learn from it, you get better, you prepare.”
Clark noted that having a year of experience will help ahead of her second season, and she's looking to continue doing whatever she can to help the Fever win.
"Just having a year under my belt is gonna be really helpful," Clark said, via the WNBA. "You know what to expect starting the season. I think just being a good leader for this team, a lot of new players coming in, new coach. Just playing with that fire and that passion. I'm gonna give everything I can to help this team win."