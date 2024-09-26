Caitlin Clark, Teammates Share Special Moment Right After Season-Ending Loss to Sun
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had their season come to an end Wednesday night when they lost Game 2 of their playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, 87-81.
For Clark, it ends one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history. After a slow start, she ended up breaking a ton of records while looking like the star most people thought she would be when the Fever picked her with the No. 1 selection in last April's draft.
The Fever fought back in Wednesday night's game and grabbed a lead late but the Sun got some big stops—and made some bigger shots—down the stretch to finish off the two-game sweep.
Right after the final whistle, Clark and her teammates gathered for a special moment:
Clark and the Fever will watch the rest of the playoffs from home but you have to think they'll be right back in the mix next year.