Caitlin Clark, Teammates Share Special Moment Right After Season-Ending Loss to Sun

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had their season come to an end Wednesday night in Connecticut.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had their season come to an end Wednesday night when they lost Game 2 of their playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, 87-81.

For Clark, it ends one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history. After a slow start, she ended up breaking a ton of records while looking like the star most people thought she would be when the Fever picked her with the No. 1 selection in last April's draft.

The Fever fought back in Wednesday night's game and grabbed a lead late but the Sun got some big stops—and made some bigger shots—down the stretch to finish off the two-game sweep.

Right after the final whistle, Clark and her teammates gathered for a special moment:

Clark and the Fever will watch the rest of the playoffs from home but you have to think they'll be right back in the mix next year.

