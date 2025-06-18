SI

Caitlin Clark Had Annoyed Message for Media After Questions About Heated Moments

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are headed to the Commissioner's Cup championship game after Tuesday night's win.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are headed to the Commissioner's Cup championship game after beating the Connecticut Sun, 88-71, in a heated game Tuesday night that saw a few ejections and a couple of scuffles.

During the Fever's postgame press conference the media asked a number of questions about those heated moments and flagrant fouls, which included a technical foul on Clark. The Fever star seemed to get a bit annoyed with the line of questioning and made a plea to those asking them.

"You guys came for basketball, let’s talk about basketball, come on now," said Clark, who was seen during the game firing off a NSFW line before shoving one of the Sun players. "We’re heading to the Commissioner’s Cup championship, that’s pretty exciting. Y'all want to talk about that? Let's talk about that."

Here's that moment:

The Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup final, which will be played on July 1 in Minneapolis.

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

