Caitlin Clark Had Annoyed Message for Media After Questions About Heated Moments
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are headed to the Commissioner's Cup championship game after beating the Connecticut Sun, 88-71, in a heated game Tuesday night that saw a few ejections and a couple of scuffles.
During the Fever's postgame press conference the media asked a number of questions about those heated moments and flagrant fouls, which included a technical foul on Clark. The Fever star seemed to get a bit annoyed with the line of questioning and made a plea to those asking them.
"You guys came for basketball, let’s talk about basketball, come on now," said Clark, who was seen during the game firing off a NSFW line before shoving one of the Sun players. "We’re heading to the Commissioner’s Cup championship, that’s pretty exciting. Y'all want to talk about that? Let's talk about that."
Here's that moment:
The Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup final, which will be played on July 1 in Minneapolis.