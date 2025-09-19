Caitlin Clark, Fever Taunt Booing Atlanta Fans After Beating Dream in Game 3
The Indiana Fever upset the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, winning 87-85 on Thursday night in Game 3 thanks to a 7-0 run to close the game. Indiana has now advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.
After the game, Indiana celebrated accordingly, and the hometown fans in Atlanta did not appreciate it. As the Fever walked to the locker room, boos rained down on the conquering visitors.
The Fever responded with their fingers. No, not those fingers. They made W's.
After this season, Clark and the Fever probably deserved the joy of winning a playoff series. Clark was injured early and often and was eventually shut down for the season. In August, they lost Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham to season-ending injuries.
Sometimes you earn the right to taunt the fans.