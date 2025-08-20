Sophie Cunningham Has a Surprisingly Positive Outlook on Season-Ending Injury
The Fever will officially be without Sophie Cunningham for the remainder of the 2025 season after she suffered a torn MCL on Sunday night. An unfortunate break for an Indiana team already dealing with an ailment to star guard Caitlin Clark.
Despite the damning news, however, Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery—and shared a positive outlook about her diagnosis on Tuesday evening:
"If you're gonna hurt your knee, that is the best possible case," said Cunningham on her Show Me Something podcast with West Wilson. "I'm really in good spirits because I knew that I hurt myself pretty good, but I will say I'm just thankful. I'm just thankful to be where I'm at and be with the organization and the girls that I'm with because they have brought life and my love of basketball back. I really am in, weirdly, good spirits."
Cunningham, 29, was traded to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season and had been averaging 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 30 games played. The Fever are just 2-8 over their last ten games as they continue to work through their unfortunate injury luck heading into the postseason.
Currently 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Dream in the Eastern Conference standings, Indiana will take on the Lynx on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.