Caitlin Clark's Fever vs. Angel Reese's Sky Headline WNBA's First-Ever Rivals Week
The WNBA is kicking off its first-ever Rivals Week during the 2025 season set to start on Aug. 9. And, to no one's surprise, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky for one of the featured matchups.
The showdowns between Clark and Reese last season during their rookie years brought in some of the league's biggest viewership numbers in 23 years. These games were so popular, the Sky will move its home matchups vs. the Fever to the United Center so more fans can watch in-person.
The Rivals Week game between the Fever and Sky will take place in Indiana, though, on Aug. 9 to kick off the inaugural event. The game will be showcased on CBS.
The Fever-Sky game won't be the only one highlighted during Rivals Week. There will also be a WNBA Finals rematch between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, for example. Brittney Griner will also face her former team, the Phoenix Mercury with her new squad, the Atlanta Dream.
Clark will play again that week, too, against the Dallas Wings who hold the No. 1 draft pick and are expected to select UConn's Paige Bueckers. Will a new rivalry blossom between No. 1 picks Clark and Bueckers?