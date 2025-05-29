Caitlin Clark Finds New Types of Three Pointers to Hit With Dude Perfect
Caitlin Clark might not be playing in the WNBA for the next few weeks as she recovers from a quad injury, but fans will still be able to enjoy watching her hit highlight reel three-pointers, at least in some capacity.
Clark teamed up with the Dude Perfect guys in a video of trick shots set to be released in full on Saturday, showing off 50 different types of three-pointers, all sprinkled with a bit of Dude Perfect absurdity.
How long do you think it would take Clark to hit a logo three while wearing a blindfold? If you answered “Not long,” you are correct.
Clark shot against a basketball rim spiked with nails, because that is a thing we are doing on the internet now. Unsurprisingly, her basketball survived unscathed.
How about a three from behind the basket? Sure, Clark has that in her bag too.
Per a press release from Dude Perfect, a helicopter and a fishing rod will also be involved when the whole video drops. The helicopter feels pretty easy to figure out—are we shooting out of one or over one?—but the fishing rod I’m having a bit of trouble envisioning. I’m sure they have something special planned. These are professionals.
Clark’s star has only continued to rise since her jump to the WNBA, and with the profile of women’s basketball growing as a whole, her star power looks to keep increasing. That said, if she’s ever looking to stay busy in the offseason, she could definitely pivot to trick shot TikTok.