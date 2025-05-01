Caitlin Clark Had Incredibly High Praise for Pacers' Wild Comeback Win Over Bucks
Caitlin Clark couldn't believe the comeback she witnessed Tuesday night, as the Indiana Pacers went on an 8-0 run in the final minute of overtime to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks. Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates erupted as they watched Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning layup from the tunnel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
As the Fever held their annual media day Wednesday, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year reflected on the Pacers' miraculous comeback, which she felt was one of the best finishes to a game that she can remember.
"I had to go look at the ESPN win probability after that," Clark said to reporters at Fever media day Wednesday via Scott Agness and Fieldhouse Files. "It was like 97.9%, so I was like, 'how is it not 99.9%?' But, that was one of the best finishes I've ever been a part of. The Pacers are so fun to watch and it's been incredible to see this state rally around them in how they support them and obviously, how they support us."
You can see Clark's full comments, along with teammate Lexie Hull's, below.
Hull mentioned the Fever squad was getting ready to leave, but luckily they stuck around for the comeback. And it turned out to be one of the "best finishes" Clark said she's ever been a part of. The best comebacks always happen when you least expect it.
The Pacers took care of the Bucks in five games with the thrilling win. Now, Indiana moves onto the second round to play the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. Clark and the Fever have their first preseason game on Saturday, May 3, against the Washington Mystics. Their regular season tips off May 17 against the Chicago Sky.