Caitlin Clark Was So Locked In Answering Questions About Fever’s Goals for 2025
A quick glimpse at Caitlin Clark's expression during the Indiana Fever's media day on Wednesday reveals everything WNBA fans need to know: the second-year guard is all business.
Clark fielded all kinds of questions about the Fever's busy offseason and upcoming campaign this week, some of which were tougher than others. When one reporter asked about Clark and the team's 2025 goals, though, the Fever star didn't hesitate in her answer.
Clark already had her game face on weeks before the Fever's first game of the 2025 season (which takes place on May 17) and looked totally locked in during the media availability.
"Have you guys been explicit so far about wanting to win a championship this year?" one reporter asked.
"Absolutely," Clark responded.
The folllow-up question: "What does success look like?"
"Championship," Clark said. "Mhm."
Simple as that.
Clark and the Fever (20–20) got swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs last year, which marked the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2016. In Clark's second year in the league, she's clearly hoping to help take her team all the way aided by an army of WNBA vets including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson.
"How lucky are we to have such a good roster and so many people who wanted to be part of something bigger than themselves," Clark said of Indiana's offseason signings. "They saw something in this team and this organization and you have to give [president] Kelly [Krauskopf] and [general manager] Amber [Cox] a lot of credit. ... We're excited."