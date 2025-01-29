Kelsey Mitchell Received Heartwarming Welcome From Caitlin Clark After Fever Return
Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever came to an agreement on a new contract ahead of WNBA free agency, which will see the standout guard return to the franchise for an eighth season in 2025.
After putting pen to paper, Mitchell returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse where she was greeted with a hero's welcome. The Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion at the arena was packed with Fever staffers who applauded her return to the building, and at the end of the line was none other than Mitchell's backcourt partner, Caitlin Clark.
Clark appeared overjoyed about the news of Mitchell extending her stay in Indiana, and the two exchanged a big hug.
Mitchell, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, has played her entire WNBA career with the Fever. She's featured in 233 games for the franchise and has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. Last year, she averaged a career-high 19.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field (also a career best) and 40.2% from three-point range.
Bringing her back will keep the core of the Fever's roster intact, something the organization is clearly delighted about. With WNBA free agency getting underway on Feb. 1, Indiana will have further opportunity to fortify the roster ahead of the 2025 season.