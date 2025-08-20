Caitlin Clark Suffered Second Injury to Ankle Before Recent Fever Loss to Mercury
After a promising rookie season in 2024, Fever guard Caitlin Clark has endured a year to forget in 2025. While still the most famous women's basketball player in the world, Clark has barely played due to a litany of injuries.
On Wednesday—as Indiana fans coped with a season-ending injury to guard Sophie Cunningham—the Fever faithful received still more Clark injury news. Clark suffered a mild bone bruise to her left ankle on Aug. 7, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.
Per Peterson, the ankle tweak will not affect the timeline for Clark's return from her groin injury.
Clark, the league's Rookie of the Year a year ago, has not played since July 15 against the Sun—when she suffered a groin injury in the game's final minutes.
Somehow, amid its raft of ailments, Indiana has remained afloat. The Fever are currently 19-16, and would occupy the No. 6 seed in the WNBA playoffs if the season ended today.