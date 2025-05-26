Caitlin Clark Injury History: Fever Star Suffers First Big Injury of Her WNBA Career
The Indiana Fever were dealt an unfortunate blow Monday after finding out star Caitlin Clark suffered a left quad strain that will sideline her for at least the next two weeks.
Clark has averaged 19.0 points and a league-high 9.3 assists through four games in 2025 and has helped lead the Fever to a 2-2 start. Now, Indiana will have to rely on its talented offseason acquisitions and improved depth to win games during a grim, Clark-less stretch of the season.
News of Clark's quad injury naturally surprised fans given Clark's astonishing durability throughout her basketball career, but it does sadly feel a bit familiar. The superstar guard previously dealt with left quad "tightness" during training camp earlier this year, which caused her to sit out of a preseason game against the Washington Mystics on May 3.
At the time, Clark told reporters that her quad tightness was due to "probably just a little too much basketball."
"I love being in the gym, but I think understanding when to be in the gym and when to recover, things like that, I think it’s just finding a balance and obviously getting back in the swing of things. It was nothing major or anything like that," Clark said in early May.
Her new quad injury is reportedly different from her preseason issue but affects the same left leg, according to Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star.
This marks the first time Clark will miss a regular-season game in her WNBA career. She appeared in all 40 regular-season games last year, including two playoff matchups.
Prior to the W, Clark played in all 139 games during her four-year stint at Iowa. She had dealt with a few non-serious ankle flare-ups during games, though.
The last time Clark sat out of a game in her basketball career was back in 2017 when she was a sophomore at Dowling Catholic High School. Clark reportedly missed the game due to a badly sprained ankle.