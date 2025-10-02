Caitlin Clark Isn't Expected to Join Unrivaled in League's Second Season
Caitlin Clark is once again not expected to join Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's basketball league heading into its second season this winter, per Front Office Sports.
Unrivaled teams announced their initial rosters by Wednesday, Oct. 1, and Clark was notably not listed on any of the teams. There are still a couple open spots, but there’s indications that the Fever star will not be joining the league this year.
While Clark's reasoning for not joining Unrivaled is unknown, it's important to note that the guard hasn't played since July 15 as she's been dealing with groin and quad injuries.
Clark was asked what her offseason plans were during her Thursday end-of-season press conference. It sounds like the star guard is still weighing her options. She has yet to make her professional basketball debut outside of the WNBA.
“I haven’t made any decisions,” Clark said. “There’s some USA Basketball stuff that is probably my top priority right now that I need to prepare for."
Clark didn't make last year's Olympic team, which sparked some controversy, so her goal is probably to make the team the next go-around, and even compete for Team USA in the World Cup next year.
During Unrivaled's inaugural season, co-founder Napheesa Collier said the door was open for Clark if she decided to join the league at some point in the future. That door will likely remain open for the WNBA superstar in the future, even if she doesn't join this year.
Unrivaled's rosters and schedules will be announced in November, with the second season tipping off in January.