Caitlin Clark Explains Why She Pointed at Scorer's Table After Logo Three
Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint in her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.
Clark, in her first preseason action of the year, tallied 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block in 19 minutes of the Indiana Fever's 108-44 win over the Brazilian women's national basketball team at Clark's old stomping grounds in Iowa City. Clark displayed her usual range from beyond the arc, but one three-pointer stood out above all of the four she drained during Sunday's action.
With 26.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Clark pulled up just a few feet in front of her own No. 22 logo on the court and launched a 36-foot three-pointer, which she drained to the crowd's excitement—and to the amusement of her teammates.
Immediately after hitting the ridiculous shot, Clark smiled and pointed at the scorer's table as she ran back up the court on defense.
There was a reason Clark did so.
"No story, just my guy Ryan Ruocco," Clark said when asked if there was a story behind her point to the table. "He's the man. I like him. I'm sure he had a good 'you bet' call. Yeah."
Much like Clark, Ruocco was also at the top of his game, as he indeed unleashed his signature "You bet!" call when Clark drilled the deep three-pointer.