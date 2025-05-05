SI

Caitlin Clark Explains Why She Pointed at Scorer's Table After Logo Three

Tim Capurso

Clark drained a three-pointer from beyond her No. 22 logo on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark drained a three-pointer from beyond her No. 22 logo on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. / Screengrab Twitter @IndianaFever
In this story:

Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint in her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Clark, in her first preseason action of the year, tallied 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block in 19 minutes of the Indiana Fever's 108-44 win over the Brazilian women's national basketball team at Clark's old stomping grounds in Iowa City. Clark displayed her usual range from beyond the arc, but one three-pointer stood out above all of the four she drained during Sunday's action.

With 26.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Clark pulled up just a few feet in front of her own No. 22 logo on the court and launched a 36-foot three-pointer, which she drained to the crowd's excitement—and to the amusement of her teammates.

Immediately after hitting the ridiculous shot, Clark smiled and pointed at the scorer's table as she ran back up the court on defense.

There was a reason Clark did so.

"No story, just my guy Ryan Ruocco," Clark said when asked if there was a story behind her point to the table. "He's the man. I like him. I'm sure he had a good 'you bet' call. Yeah."

Much like Clark, Ruocco was also at the top of his game, as he indeed unleashed his signature "You bet!" call when Clark drilled the deep three-pointer.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/WNBA