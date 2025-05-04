Caitlin Clark's Teammates Had the Funniest Reaction to Her Logo Three vs. Brazil
Caitlin Clark returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for a preseason exhibition game with the Indiana Fever, and she had the crowd buzzing throughout the afternoon.
There was no bigger moment in the game than when Clark hit a ridiculously deep three from beyond her No. 22 logo on the court.
When Clark got back to the bench after hitting the 36-foot three, she asked her teammates Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham whether the stadium got loud after the shot. Her teammates hilariously kept her humble with their responses.
"Did it get loud in here?" asked Clark.
"When you scored? No," Cunningham said.
"No one really cared," added Hull with a grin on her face.
"You gotta be better," said Cunningham.
In reality, the crowd was in an absolute frenzy when Clark hit the deep three, but her teammates couldn't help but crack a joke when she asked about the noise levels in the stadium.
Nothing like some funny banter between teammates, who were clearly enjoying themselves during the Fever's rout of the Brazilian national team.