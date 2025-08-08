Caitlin Clark Loved What Sophie Cunningham Did After Sinking Deep Three vs. Mercury
Even while sidelined, Caitlin Clark has been making a reputation for herself as a ref's worst nightmare—but also as her teammates' loudest cheerleader.
The Fever superstar was animated as ever on the bench during Thursday's road game against the Mercury, and though Indiana suffered an ugly 90–65 blowout defeat, Clark was there supporting her teammates every step of the way.
Early in the third quarter, when the Fever were already in a double-digit hole, Sophie Cunningham sank a three-pointer from way downtown (also known as Caitlin Clark range) and then immediately got back on defense. She applied heavy pressure to Phoenix's Kahleah Copper, who swiftly got called for an offensive foul.
Clark loved seeing that full-court sequence from her Fever teammate and dapped up Cunningham in a sweet moment afterward:
Cunningham finished with a team-high 18 points against her former WNBA team and was one of just two Indiana players to put up double digits in the loss. Clark still has no timetable for a return after missing the team's last nine games due to a groin injury.
The Fever (17–14) have cooled off following a red-hot five-game win streak, dropping their last two contests. Their next game is on Saturday against the Sky.