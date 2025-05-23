Caitlin Clark Made the Funniest Face While Seeming to Trash-Talk Dream’s Rhyne Howard
It didn't take long for another headline to form during the Indiana Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who had just dominated WNBA news storylines for her flagrant foul on Angel Reese last game, got into it with the Dream's Rhyne Howard late in the first quarter. Howard was guarding Clark and was called for a defensive foul at half court. Clark then pushed her forearm into Howard's chest, leading to Howard doing the same.
The upshot of that fairly normal competitive interaction was a totally wild expression from Clark as she appeared to trash-talk Howard.
Howard appeared to tell Clark, "Try it." Clark seemed to respond, "I'm not scared of you."
A zoomed-in look at the video replay reveals Clark showing some crazy eyes as she stared down Howard in the heated moment.
Just an all-time priceless expression.
No techs were given following the dust-up, and play quickly resumed. It's so far been a painfully slow start for the Fever, who lead 37–34 at halftime.