Caitlin Clark Offered to Pay Aliyah Boston's Fine After Angel Reese Incident

Blake Silverman

Indiana Fever stars Clark and Boston speak to reporters after a win over the Sky
Indiana Fever stars Clark and Boston speak to reporters after a win over the Sky / Screengrab via WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) on X/Twitter
After Caitlin Clark received a Flagrant 1 following a hard foul on Angel Reese, Clark's Indiana Fever co-star, Aliyah Boston, received an offsetting technical foul with Reese. Once Reese hit the floor, she popped back up to go at Clark and Boston stepped in between to ensure the situation didn't escalate further.

Following the play, Clark said she committed a "good take foul" to keep Reese from an open layup and make her earn two points the hard way at the free-throw line. Reese took exception to the foul and went at Clark, which prompted Boston to give Reese a small shove and even shove Clark a bit so she could get out of the way. You can watch the full sequence below:

Apparently, Boston didn't realize she was assessed a technical from the incident until after the game. Her jaw dropped when she was told in the postgame press conference.

"I appreciate AB having my back I guess," Clark said to reporters postgame via WISH-TV News. "I don't know what she did, I didn't see that. Have fun paying that fine... I got it for you, don't worry. It's real hefty."

As Clark spoke, Boston asked if she could cover half the fine, but Clark rebuttled she'd cover the whole thing. Clark raised her eyebrows a bit sarcastically when she mentioned the fine was "real hefty" because the league automatically fines players $200 for each technical they receive—up to three. After a player's third technical, the fine amount goes up based on the number amassed throughout the season.

Nevertheless, at least Boston's wallet won't get any lighter for backing up her teammate.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

