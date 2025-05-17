Caitlin Clark Offered to Pay Aliyah Boston's Fine After Angel Reese Incident
After Caitlin Clark received a Flagrant 1 following a hard foul on Angel Reese, Clark's Indiana Fever co-star, Aliyah Boston, received an offsetting technical foul with Reese. Once Reese hit the floor, she popped back up to go at Clark and Boston stepped in between to ensure the situation didn't escalate further.
Following the play, Clark said she committed a "good take foul" to keep Reese from an open layup and make her earn two points the hard way at the free-throw line. Reese took exception to the foul and went at Clark, which prompted Boston to give Reese a small shove and even shove Clark a bit so she could get out of the way. You can watch the full sequence below:
Apparently, Boston didn't realize she was assessed a technical from the incident until after the game. Her jaw dropped when she was told in the postgame press conference.
"I appreciate AB having my back I guess," Clark said to reporters postgame via WISH-TV News. "I don't know what she did, I didn't see that. Have fun paying that fine... I got it for you, don't worry. It's real hefty."
As Clark spoke, Boston asked if she could cover half the fine, but Clark rebuttled she'd cover the whole thing. Clark raised her eyebrows a bit sarcastically when she mentioned the fine was "real hefty" because the league automatically fines players $200 for each technical they receive—up to three. After a player's third technical, the fine amount goes up based on the number amassed throughout the season.
Nevertheless, at least Boston's wallet won't get any lighter for backing up her teammate.