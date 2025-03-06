Caitlin Clark’s Comment About Peyton Manning Had Eli Manning Rolling His Eyes
Eli Manning may have two Super Bowls to his name and boast an illustrious 16-year career with the New York Giants, but his brother Peyton bests him in one notable—though statistically irrelevant—category.
In the latest episode of The Eli Manning Show, Eli chatted with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark about everything from their favorite sports movies to Clark’s emotional Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony last month.
Clark and Manning then faced off in a competitive game of arcade basketball—which the Giants legend surprisingly won—before Clark fielded some tough questions over putt-putt.
One question was about her favorite NFL player, former and current. Manning sadly already knew who the Indiana Fever guard was going to pick:
“She’s gonna say Peyton, I know it,” Manning said with a tinge of jealousy.
“I’m going Peyton,” Clark said. “I actually had a Peyton Manning jersey growing up, not to make you mad Eli.”
Manning couldn’t hide his disdain for her answer. Later, Clark asked him, “Can I get a signed jersey? Then you’ll move into first place.”
That ought to help massage the two-time Super Bowl champ’s ego a little bit.
It’s no surprise that Clark, who hails from Des Moines, is a huge Peyton Manning fan. She also has deep-rooted ties to the Kansas City Chiefs and attended a playoff game at Arrowhead earlier this year. Between her love for Peyton and Patrick Mahomes, there’s just no room for anyone else—sorry, Eli.