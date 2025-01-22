Patrick Mahomes Had ‘Awesome’ Reaction to Caitlin Clark Watching Chiefs’ Playoff Game
There were as many world-famous celebrities as controversial calls at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-14 divisional round win over the Houston Texans last Saturday.
Early in the game, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was spotted with Taylor Swift watching from a private suite at Arrowhead.
Clark received a personal invitation from Swift to join her for a Chiefs’ home game last year, and she finally came through. It marked the first time the Indiana Fever guard has attended a Chiefs game this season—what with her busy WNBA schedule—and her surprising attendance quickly went viral on social media.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was jokingly asked about being the second most famous athlete at Arrowhead this weekend and shared his thoughts on Clark showing up to the game.
“It’s awesome,” Mahomes said on The Drive hosted by Carrington Harrison on Tuesday. “Watching Caitlin play at Iowa and then got to meet her, and she also works at State Farm… A tremendous athlete and a tremendous role model for my daughter to watch and show how women’s sports has really taken off, and she’s kind of been at the forefront of that as far as women’s basketball. Glad she’s a Chiefs fan.”
Clark has publicly spoken about her Chiefs’ fandom in the past and supported the team since she was a kid. The Fever guard has an important offseason ahead of her second year in the W but can take some pride in one of the NFL’s biggest stars rooting for her along the way.