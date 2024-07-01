SI

Fever Subtly Roast Diana Taurasi With Two-Word Tweet After Win Over Mercury

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talk at half court during a free throw on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talk at half court during a free throw on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever rallied back to pull off a huge, 88-82, victory on the road over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Clark just missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in the win.

This was the first time Clark had a chance to square off against Taurasi, a WNBA legend who will play in her sixth Olympics later this month. The Fever's social media team had some fun at Taurasi's expense after the game, subtly roasting her with a two-word tweet that referenced the time in April when she said of Clark's then upcoming WNBA career that "reality is coming" for the former Iowa star.

Well played, Indiana Fever. Both on the court, and on social media.

