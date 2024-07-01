Fever Subtly Roast Diana Taurasi With Two-Word Tweet After Win Over Mercury
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever rallied back to pull off a huge, 88-82, victory on the road over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Clark just missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in the win.
This was the first time Clark had a chance to square off against Taurasi, a WNBA legend who will play in her sixth Olympics later this month. The Fever's social media team had some fun at Taurasi's expense after the game, subtly roasting her with a two-word tweet that referenced the time in April when she said of Clark's then upcoming WNBA career that "reality is coming" for the former Iowa star.
Check this out:
Well played, Indiana Fever. Both on the court, and on social media.
