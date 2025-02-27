Caitlin Clark's Return to Iowa for Brazil Matchup Sells Out in Under One Hour
Caitlin Clark is returning to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena at her alma mater Iowa on May 4, but this time she'll be sporting an Indiana Fever uniform. And, it sounds like Iowa fans are extremely excited to have No. 22 come back to where her stardom began.
Clark's Fever will be competing in a preseason exhibition game vs. Brazil at Iowa's arena, and tickets for the game sold out in 42 minutes, the school said on Thursday. All 15,000 available tickets were accounted for in under an hour. Hawkeyes fans don't joke around, especially when it comes to Clark.
Ticket prices must not have mattered as much as Clark thought they would. Clark joked about how expensive the game tickets will likely be while she spoke at her jersey retirement ceremony in early February. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has a lot of experience with sold-out games, so she knew what she was talking about.
Be ready for Carver-Hawkeye Arena to be loud and proud when Clark returns to the court on May 4.