Caitlin Clark Warns Fans About Wild Ticket Prices for Fever Game in Iowa

Clark's Fever will return to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on May 4 for a preseason game.

Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark speaks to media ahead of her jersey retirement ceremony.
Caitlin Clark will return to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the Indiana Fever in a preseason game on May 4. Clark was at Iowa on Sunday for her jersey retirement ceremony, and she was very pumped up to talk about that preseason game.

It'll mean a lot to Clark as she became a basketball star at Iowa, and now is making a name for herself in the WNBA with the Fever.

During Clark's speech at the jersey retirement ceremony, she expressed her excitement for the game, but also acknowledged the elephant in the room: how expensive the game probably will be.

"Give it up for the Fever, we're playing a game right here," Clark said. "Woo! We're coming to town. You better save up because I bet it's going to be pretty expensive, but we'll see what we can do."

Clark brought in record numbers of crowds at Iowa and with the Fever, and the ticket prices are rarely affordable. She even noted how Sunday's Iowa–USC game with her in attendance was probably pretty expensive, too. The cheapest price to attend Sunday's game was around $130, according to StubHub, with some tickets even costing $3,300.

The average ticket price for a Fever game in 2024 was $174, which was a 182% increase, per Vivid Seats. So, Clark is probably right. It's not going to be cheap to attend the preseason game.

