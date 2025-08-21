SI

Caitlin Clark Playfully Trolled Teammate Sydney Colson With Perfect Post-Surgery Meme

Brigid Kennedy

Both Clark and Colson are now out with injuries.
Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson underwent surgery to repair her ACL on Wednesday night, but her teammates are celebrating the news by trolling her online.

At least that's how Indiana guard Caitlin Clark is (playfully) going about things. After cropping up in the comments of Colson's reportedly post-surgery Instagram live—during which the veteran guard was clearly feeling the effects of the procedure—Clark on Thursday re-shared a meme of her teammate from the popular account @ArtButMakeItSports, in which an image of Colson in a surgical cap is likened to an old portrait of a woman in a bonnet and "on her deathbed."

Clark, who posted the meme to her Instagram story, captioned it: "Stylish," and tagged Colson.

Take a look at that below:

Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Instagram
Clark, who is currently out with a lingering groin injury, found a perfect way to playfully poke fun at her teammate. / Caitlin Clark / Instagram / Screenshot

Colson then re-shared Clark's story and added the caption: "Damn right."

Love it. Great to see spirits are high.

Colson initially tore her ACL in early August during a game vs. the Mercury. She is one of three Fever guards now out for the season, including Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald, as well.

