Sophie Cunningham Had Sweet Message for Fans After Brutal Injury Update
Indiana Fever fans got the news they were waiting for on Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn't the outcome they wanted.
Guard Sophie Cunningham is now out for the season after suffering what has now been deemed an MCL tear during Sunday's game vs. the Sun. The good news, however, is that she is expected to make a full recovery.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the news broke, Cunningham, whose birthday was on Saturday, shared a sweet message for all those checking in on her.
"Thank you for the birthday wishes and the prayers," she wrote, alongside a heart emoji.
Among the many wishing her well? Her teammate, Clark, who shared an encouraging message of her own on Instagram.
"Love you always soph," No. 22 wrote on her story, alongside the Fever's official report on the injury.
With the playoffs fast approaching, the middling Fever are now without Cunningham, who was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists; Sydney Colson; Aari McDonald; and Clark, who has been dealing with a groin injury since July 15 (though there is still hope she could return by the end of the season).