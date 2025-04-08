SI

Caitlin Clark Shared Sweet Message Diana Taurasi Told Her in Middle of WNBA Game

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark told a fun story about Diana Taurasi.
Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi only played against each other a few times last season before Taurasi retired from the WNBA, but the matchups carried more weight after some critical comments Taurasi made about Clark before she made the jump to the professional level.

The two stars have since put that all behind them, which may have started during a Mercury-Fever game when Taurasi said something pretty awesome to Clark during a break in the action.

Clark shared the story during her episode of David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which is out now. She talked about how they traded words after a hard foul by Taurasi and then moments later while another player was shooting free throws Taurasi went up to Clark.

"She came up to me and she’s like, 'I just love ya.' Like, that’s awesome," Clark said. "It’s cool. Obviously that's somebody that I grew up watching her game and idolizing and I was like, 'I love you, too,' and I went and got the inbound and we went down to the other end."

Clark and the Fever will be back in action on May 3 when they have their first preseason game of 2025 against the Washington Mystics.

