Caitlin Clark Signaled Her Comeback in the Perfect Way by Drilling Halfcourt Shot
Caitlin Clark will make her return to the court on Saturday for the Indiana Fever's home game against the undefeated New York Liberty. She signaled her hotly anticipated comeback in the perfect way at Fever practice Friday, winning the team's halfcourt shot contest.
Clark took a couple of steps, took an effortless-looking heave which she banked right in. After knocking down the shot, she ripped off her overshirt and ran out of the gym in a soccer-style celebration.
It certainly looks like she's ready to get Indiana back on track starting this weekend.
The Fever went 2–3 in Clark's absence, and has a 4–5 record overall. The reigning Rookie of the Year missed five games with a quad strain, but looks to be ready to roll for Saturday.
"I think the hardest part is when you begin to feel really good, and then it's just the process of working yourself back into actually getting up and down and getting out there with my teammates," Clark said during her absence, per ESPN. "And obviously that can be a little difficult, at the same time, when they're prepping for their games that I'm not going to be available in."
Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds per game, and she has plenty of room to grow with a three-point percentage of 31.4% on the young season. She and Indiana will have their work cut out for them against a 9–0 New York team that has won by an average of more than 20 points per game. Their closest contest so far, however, was against Indiana, a 90–88 win back on May 24.
Saturday's game will air on ABC, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET.