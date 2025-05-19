Caitlin Clark Details 'Starstruck' Reaction to Meeting LeBron James: 'A Crazy Moment'
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark got off to a wonderful start to her sophomore season on Saturday, not only when she recorded her third career triple-double in a contest vs. the Chicago Sky, but when NBA legend LeBron James posted on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to wish her luck on the season and congratulate her after the game.
Around tip-off on Saturday afternoon, James shared an Instagram carousel of him and Clark captioned, "Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!" And after the contest, which the Fever won handily, 93-58, the Los Angeles Lakers forward also tipped his hat to CC with a post on X.
"TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season!" he wrote.
Asked about the moment on Monday, Clark revealed how "starstruck" she was when she met James after a Lakers game this spring, as well as her reaction to his posts on Saturday.
"I knew I was gonna meet him when I was coming to the game and that's one of my idols," she said of the pair's intro. "LeBron is the GOAT to me, so it was just a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back. And for him to go out of his way and wish me luck on the season. He really does follow the WNBA and he watches and he loves and appreciates basketball and he loves and appreciates the way the Fever and my teammates play. It's just really cool."
And as for the posts, CC also elaborated on her thoughts there.
"I saw that [post], I didn't see it before the game, but obviously, a lot of people had sent it to me after the game, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' Like I thought it was kind of fake at first," she said, laughing. "You never know in today's world, I guess! ... I was like, 'Wait, is this actually LeBron James?' I knew the picture was real, 'cause I knew that was me, but that was pretty incredible. I don't get too starstruck, but he's one of those people [where] I did."
Watch those comments below:
Both Clark and James have openly praised one another in the past, so it shouldn't have come as a surprise to the rest of us that he would take that support to social media. But it's safe to say that #22 was pretty shocked—and in the best way.