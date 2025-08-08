SI

Caitlin Clark Took Subtle Shot at WNBA Refs While Talking About Coaching Up Fever

Clark has been seen coaching up her teammates and getting animated at the refs while she is sidelined due to injury.

Eva Geitheim

Caitlin Clark has been among the many unsatisfied with officiating across the WNBA this season.
Caitlin Clark remains out due to a nagging groin injury, but she has kept active on the sidelines by coaching up her teammates, or taking on a new role affectionately known as "Coach Clark."

From talking to her teammates on the bench during a break to exchanging words with an official while holding a sheet, Clark has embraced her new role as she sits out because of injury.

During an appearance on Sue Bird's podcast, Bird's Eye View, Bird began to ask Clark about her coaching from the sidelines before Clark interjected, "More so coaching the refs."

Clark went on to acknowledge how being sidelined has given her a greater perspective of what both the coaches and players are seeing on the court. She didn't necessarily extend that to the officials though, instead telling Bird, "I feel like I would be a really good ref though from the side. I wouldn't miss a call."

Officiating has been a contentious issue across the WNBA this year. Players and coaches across the league have been vocal about the problems and inconsistencies from referees in the league, including Fever coach Stephanie White and teammate Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham was even fined earlier this week for her comments on the league's officiating during the first episode of her new podcast, Show Me Something.

Clark has expressed frustration with a call or officiating multiple times from the sidelines this season, and with her latest jab to Bird, it's clear that there is a long way to go to improving this issue in the league.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

