Caitlin Clark Took Subtle Shot at WNBA Refs While Talking About Coaching Up Fever
Caitlin Clark remains out due to a nagging groin injury, but she has kept active on the sidelines by coaching up her teammates, or taking on a new role affectionately known as "Coach Clark."
From talking to her teammates on the bench during a break to exchanging words with an official while holding a sheet, Clark has embraced her new role as she sits out because of injury.
During an appearance on Sue Bird's podcast, Bird's Eye View, Bird began to ask Clark about her coaching from the sidelines before Clark interjected, "More so coaching the refs."
Clark went on to acknowledge how being sidelined has given her a greater perspective of what both the coaches and players are seeing on the court. She didn't necessarily extend that to the officials though, instead telling Bird, "I feel like I would be a really good ref though from the side. I wouldn't miss a call."
Officiating has been a contentious issue across the WNBA this year. Players and coaches across the league have been vocal about the problems and inconsistencies from referees in the league, including Fever coach Stephanie White and teammate Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham was even fined earlier this week for her comments on the league's officiating during the first episode of her new podcast, Show Me Something.
Clark has expressed frustration with a call or officiating multiple times from the sidelines this season, and with her latest jab to Bird, it's clear that there is a long way to go to improving this issue in the league.