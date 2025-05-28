Caitlin Clark’s Shirt for Fever Travel Day Had Swifties So Fired Up
The Venn diagram of Caitlin Clark fans and Taylor Swift fans once again became a circle on Tuesday when Clark threw on a very recognizable shirt while traveling with the Indiana Fever.
Specifically, #22 was wearing merch from Swift's Eras Tour, instantly recognizable by the singer's likeness on the front and the prolific multi-colored design.
"Reppin T. Swift, baby," Clark said as she approached the team plane. "Best shirt in the world."
Not only is CC a self-proclaimed Swiftie, but she also got the chance to meet and hang out with Taylor during a Kansas City Chiefs game last fall. The guard described the experience as "perfect," and noted that Swift was "one of the sweetest people I've ever been around."
Although Clark was with the Fever on Tuesday, she will not be playing in their game vs. the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night due to a left quad strain. As such, plenty of fans showed up in the team's Instagram comments begging for a bit of "tayvoodoo" to help her heal.
Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), fans were equally as enthused by the crossover, with Swifties chiming in with lots of love for CC (and vice versa).
The Fever will soon dip into their Reputation era when they take on the Mystics, scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.