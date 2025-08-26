Caitlin Clark Nailed Her 2023 Prediction About Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Millions of Swifties' wildest dreams came true Tuesday—and so did a years-old prediction from WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.
Taylor Swift officially announced her engagement to Travis Kelce after roughly two years of dating with a sweet Instagram post that unsurprisingly sent the NFL world into a frenzy. No one could have foreseen that such a high-profile relationship that started as a friendship bracelet exchange would turn into a lifelong commitment... or could they?
Shortly after the news broke, a 2023 video of Clark calling their engagement has resurfaced. The video dates back to when Swift and Kelce just started dating, as the Eras Tour pop star was seen attending one of Kelce's games at Arrowhead in September of that year.
"They're going to get married," Clark confidently said, when asked how long she thought Swift and Kelce's relationship would last. "You heard it here first."
Uncanny.
Clark has been vocal about being a Swiftie in recent years, having attended several Eras Tour concerts and watched a Chiefs game with Swift last postseason. While others had their doubts about Swift and Kelce's relationship, and some even claimed it was just a PR stunt, the Indiana Fever guard knew from the start.