Caitlin Clark, Teammates Had a Blast During Fever's Runaway Iowa Exhibition Win
For the Indiana Fever, every game is a celebration of guard Caitlin Clark—but that was particularly true Sunday in Iowa City.
The Fever played a hotly anticipated exhibition game against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark's old stomping grounds. The game was a laugher, as Indiana demolished Brazil 108–44 behind 16 points, six rebounds and five assists from Clark.
Throughout the game—nationally televised by ESPN—the superstar was captured enjoying her big day on numerous occasions.
First, she celebrated a mind-bending three-pointer from within logo range, telling her teammates and coach Stephanie White that "you knew that was coming."
Then, as she spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Clark was mobbed by her ecstatic teammates.
It was with Iowa from 2021 to '24 that Clark became one of the most famous college athletes in history. She averaged 28.4 points per game, made 548 three-pointers, and scored 3,951 points—all all-time records.