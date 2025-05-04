SI

Caitlin Clark, Teammates Had a Blast During Fever's Runaway Iowa Exhibition Win

The Indiana superstar enjoyed a happy homecoming Sunday.

Patrick Andres

Caitlin Clark brings the ball up court as Brazil's Carina Dos Santos Martins defends her.
Caitlin Clark brings the ball up court as Brazil's Carina Dos Santos Martins defends her. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the Indiana Fever, every game is a celebration of guard Caitlin Clark—but that was particularly true Sunday in Iowa City.

The Fever played a hotly anticipated exhibition game against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark's old stomping grounds. The game was a laugher, as Indiana demolished Brazil 108–44 behind 16 points, six rebounds and five assists from Clark.

Throughout the game—nationally televised by ESPN—the superstar was captured enjoying her big day on numerous occasions.

First, she celebrated a mind-bending three-pointer from within logo range, telling her teammates and coach Stephanie White that "you knew that was coming."

Then, as she spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Clark was mobbed by her ecstatic teammates.

It was with Iowa from 2021 to '24 that Clark became one of the most famous college athletes in history. She averaged 28.4 points per game, made 548 three-pointers, and scored 3,951 points—all all-time records.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA