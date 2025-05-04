SI

Average Ticket Prices for Caitlin Clark's Preseason Game at Iowa Were Ludicrous

The Indian Fever took on the Brazilian national team, and it cost a high price to see it in person.

Liam McKeone

Clark returned to her old stomping grounds on Sunday
Clark returned to her old stomping grounds on Sunday / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark returned to her old stomping grounds on Sunday, leading the Indiana Fever in a preseason contest against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a highly-anticipated event that became even bigger after Clark missed her first preseason game with an injury, which meant the international clash was the first time fans got to see her play basketball since the 2024 postseason.

All that combined for a mighty high average price of entry. During the broadcast, ESPN displayed a graphic that stated the average ticket price for Sunday's contest was a whopping $670. It's the highest mark since tracking began for the WNBA in 2015.

It's a preposterous price for any single-game sports ticket, and especially so for a preseason matchup. But that's the sort of sensation Clark has become. She is a superstar of the highest order and there is little fans won't do to see her greatness in person.

Clark did her best to put on a show, wasting no time in creating highlight-reel plays against Brazil as the Fever dominated from opening tip.

