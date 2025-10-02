Caitlin Clark Thinks Napheesa Collier Made 'Very Valid Points' In Criticism of WNBA Head
Lynx star Napheesa Collier made waves earlier this week when she criticized WNBA leadership, specifically Cathy Engelbert, regarding the league's failure to compensate their biggest stars.
"I asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little their first four years," Collier said. "Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.' In that same conversation, she told me, 'Players should be on their knee thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.'"
While Clark refused comment on Engelbert's alleged comments about what the Fever star should be thankful for, Clark did give an endorsement of Collier's criticism during Indiana's exit interviews on Thursday.
"I have a lot of respect for 'Phee, and I think she made a lot of very valid points."
The WNBA's CBA expires at the end of this month, and with new television deals continuing to push the league's games to television, expect for there to be plenty of contention regarding player pay as part of the new agreement.