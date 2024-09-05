Caitlin Clark Had Priceless Reaction to Notching Triple-Double After 10th Rebound
Caitlin Clark made WNBA history by notching the second triple-double of her WNBA career—no rookie has ever accomplished that feat—in the Indiana Fever's 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
The triple-double also leaves the Fever rookie tied for the fourth-most all-time on the WNBA's career list. Did Clark, who pulled down her 10th rebound with 10.2 seconds left in the game to secure the impressive statline, know how significant the rebound she pulled down was?
Speaking in a courtside interview after the game, Clark acknowledged she knew that she was one rebound away from a historic triple-double.
"Of course I knew," Clark said with a smile. "But honestly, we were just trying to get stops. I thought our defense got a lot better there at the end of the game. But we need to find a way to be consistent there for four quarters."
"Proud of our group, we found a way to get it done. But somebody had to get the rebound. AB [Aliyah Boston] was joking, we always joke about stealing each other's rebounds so it was fun."
The tale of the tape supports Clark's answer, as cameras caught her breaking into a wide smile as she dribbled up the court after pulling down the 10th board.
The Fever, who clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday without even taking the court, are clearly having fun. And Clark, who has become increasingly comfortable in the pro game, seems destined to take home Rookie of the Year honors.