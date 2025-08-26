Caitlin Clark Had Two Funny Replies to Sophie Cunningham’s Revealing Instagram Post
Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are both dealing with injuries that have forced them to watch Indiana Fever games from the sideline but that hasn't stopped them from having a little fun off the court.
Cunningham, who was lost for the season with an MCL tear in her right knee, shared a post on Instagram on Monday that saw her standing outside a truck in what looked like a bathing suit, a leather jacket and a cowboy hat with the caption: "Back when my knee was healthy."
Clark had two funny replies to that, first saying: "Jeez sophie." She then added: "Can't like that."
Here's the post with the replies from Clark:
While their respective injuries have kept Clark and Cunningham off the court, it is good to see them still having fun away from their jobs.
The Fever are hoping that Clark will be able to return at least for the playoffs, if they are able to make it to the postseason. Indiana currently owns the No. 7 spot in the postseason race, with the Valkyries and Sparks right behind them.