SI

Caitlin Clark Had Two Funny Replies to Sophie Cunningham’s Revealing Instagram Post

Andy Nesbitt

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark are both out with injuries.
Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark are both out with injuries. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are both dealing with injuries that have forced them to watch Indiana Fever games from the sideline but that hasn't stopped them from having a little fun off the court.

Cunningham, who was lost for the season with an MCL tear in her right knee, shared a post on Instagram on Monday that saw her standing outside a truck in what looked like a bathing suit, a leather jacket and a cowboy hat with the caption: "Back when my knee was healthy."

Clark had two funny replies to that, first saying: "Jeez sophie." She then added: "Can't like that."

Here's the post with the replies from Clark:

While their respective injuries have kept Clark and Cunningham off the court, it is good to see them still having fun away from their jobs.

The Fever are hoping that Clark will be able to return at least for the playoffs, if they are able to make it to the postseason. Indiana currently owns the No. 7 spot in the postseason race, with the Valkyries and Sparks right behind them.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA