Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark’s Frustrated Reaction to Her Teammate’s Move vs. Liberty
Caitlin Clark's first game back from injury in Saturday's Indiana Fever-New York Liberty game had it all: ridiculous logo threes, signature dimes and even her first technical of the WNBA season.
The Fever superstar was seen angrily complaining to refs as she argued a call on the court, leading to her tech. It's not uncommon to see Clark looking displeased with the refs during games, especially given the heat of the moment.
It is, however, less common to see her express those kinds of emotions toward her own teammates.
Just before the end of the first half, Clark, who was seemingly making everything from long-range, launched a three-pointer from the top of the arc but saw it hit back iron. Aliyah Boston was able to collect the offensive rebound, and she passed it to veteran forward Natasha Howard.
Howard then dribbled into the paint looking for her own shot while Clark appeared to ask for the ball back. When Clark didn't get the ball, the she seemed to be frustrated at Howard and threw her hands up in the air multiple times:
It's definitely not the best body language we've seen from Clark this season, and perhaps one area the second-year guard could improve upon in the future. All things considered, Clark's competitive side likely got the best of her in that moment, and she just wanted to keep her hot hand going. Chances are she and Howard will have a hearty laugh about this trivial incident after the game is over.