WNBA Legend Clears Air on Rumored ‘Hate’ Toward Angel Reese After Viral Tier Ranking
WNBA icon Candace Parker wants to make sure there's no hard feelings between her and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
Reese, who broke Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles last season, previously called the three-time WNBA champ the G.O.A.T., and spoke about how much she respected Parker's game.
Parker may have incidentally put a strain on her relationship with Reese after ranking the Sky star in the "C" tier among her peers in a video segment with Complex Sports. Her ranking of Reese has since gone viral, with some critics wondering if Parker was snubbing one of the league's rising stars.
Parker cleared the air during an appearance on the Good Follow podcast:
"They asked me my opinion on player tiers, and my thing is, if you bring something to argument, bring something else," Parker said. "Can she get to player 'A' or player 'S' or whatever? Yes, she can. Right now, I don't know if she's alongside those players. And you're measuring her against players that have been in the league for years.
"I'm willing to debate. I love it. Like, tell me I'm wrong, but bring facts to the table. And so that's the biggest thing, there's no hate on Angel Reese. I love her. She plays for the Chicago Sky, I saw her at my jersey retirement vs. L.A., so it's nothing like that. ... I will never attack anyone's character, I will never attack who they are ever, and I just hope others will do the same."
For a bit of context, Parker was asked to do a tiered ranking of selected WNBA stars. She put A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in the highest "S" tier; guards Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu in the "A" tier; and Dallas Wings pair Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers in the "B" tier.
Reese and Cameron Brink landed in the "C" tier, the second to lowest.
"I put [Reese] right at that 'C' level," Parker said, explaining her choice. "I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team, be a one or two option. I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year."
Coming off her second career All-Star bid, Reese is currently enjoying a hot streak with 10 straight double-doubles, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record multiple streaks of 10 or more double-doubles.