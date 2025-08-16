SI

Chelsea Gray Was Shocked A'ja Wilson Used This Analogy After Aces Win Over Mercury

Fart jokes will always elicit a reaction.

Mike Kadlick

Chelsea Gray couldn't believe this reference from A'ja Wilson.
Chelsea Gray couldn't believe this reference from A'ja Wilson. / Screenshot via @UnderdogWNBA on X.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson continued her WNBA dominance on Friday night, tallying 30 points and 16 rebounds while leading her team to an 86-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Following the contest, Wilson spoke about how, since the All-Star break, she's worked on letting the game come to her instead of trying to force things on the court. In doing so, she used quite the analogy:

"It's like forcing a fart, all you get is sh—."

Naturally, this answer from Wilson elicited a hilarious reaction from teammate Chelsea Gray. Check it out:

"That's gonna go viral," Gray said, flabbergasted. "I'm so sorry."

Whatever works, I suppose. The Aces' victory marked their sixth in a row as they look to climb in the standings ahead of the postseason. They now sit at 20-14, in third place in the Western Conference, with 10 games to go before the playoffs.

Published
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

