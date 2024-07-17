Women's Basketball Icon Cheryl Miller to Coach WNBA Team in All-Star Game
In a banner year for women's basketball in the United States, it seems only fitting that an American hoops icon should have a role in the WNBA All-Star Game.
Hall of Fame forward Cheryl Miller—a four-time All-American at USC from 1983 to '86—will serve as the coach of the WNBA team during the league's All-Star Game Saturday in Phoenix, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
Miller, 60, was the Phoenix Mercury's first coach. She guided the franchise to the 1998 WNBA Finals, where it lost to the Houston Comets in three games.
Former Mercury center and forward Adrian Williams-Strong will serve as Miller's assistant.
Miller's squad will meet the United States national team, which is preparing for the Olympics in Paris. The Trojans icon won gold medals representing her country in the 1984 Olympics, the 1983 Pan American Games, the 1986 Goodwill Games, and the 1986 FIBA Women's World Cup.
Longtime Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will coach the Americans.