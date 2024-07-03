Breaking Down the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Format
The WNBA All-Star Game is going to look a bit different in 2024.
The 20th All-Star Game in league history will feature a matchup between league All-Stars and Team USA—the women's national basketball team heading to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games.
Just like the NBA All-Star Game format that seems to change every year, the WNBA's annual showcase can be difficult to keep up with. Read on to learn everything you need to know to be fully able to enjoy this year's WNBA All-Star Game.
Overview of the WNBA All-Star Game Format
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 20 at Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Mercury. It marks the only league event during this year's Olympic break from July 18 to Aug. 15 in which many players around the WNBA will be battling for a gold medal in Paris.
But it isn't a traditional All-Star game pitting the best of the East and West against each other. For the second time in the event's history, the All-Star Game will host a contest between Team WNBA and Team USA. Ahead of the Toyko Olympics, Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93–85 at the 2021 All-Star Game behind 26 points from Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale.
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will lead the U.S. women's national team this year, while the head coach for Team WNBA has yet to be announced.
All-Star Game Selection Process
The WNBA collected hundreds of thousands of votes from fans, players and media to help decide the 2024 All-Star Game rosters. The top-10 vote getters were automatically named to the All-Star Game, and every player not on Team USA's roster for the Olympics joined Team WNBA.
The next 36 highest vote-getters were provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, who gave their votes on that pool of players to fill the remaining spots on Team WNBA.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received the most All-Star Game votes (700,735), followed by teammate Aliyah Boston (618,680), A'ja Wilson (607,300), Breanna Stewart (424,135) and Angel Reese (381,518).
All-Star Game Rosters
Team WNBA
The WNBA All-Star roster is headlined by phenoms Clark and Reese, who became the first pair of rookies to be named to the annual showcase since 2014.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
YEARS
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
14
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Frontcourt
1
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
Backcourt
R
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Backcourt
7
Dearica Hamby
Los Angeles Sparks
Frontcourt
9
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
7
Jonquel Jones
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
7
Kayla McBride
Minnesota Lynx
Backcourt
10
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Backcourt
6
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Backcourt
5
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
12
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky
Frontcourt
R
Team USA
The U.S. women's national basketball team will hunt for its eighth straight Olympic gold medal dating back to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Veteran Diana Taurasi will be appearing in her sixth Olympic Games, while Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu are making their first Olympic appearance.
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
YEARS
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Frontcourt
5
Kahleah Copper
Phoenix Mercury
Backcourt
8
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
9
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Frontcourt
10
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Backcourt
4
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
9
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
6
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
7
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
Backcourt
19
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
10
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
6
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
5
Special All-Star Game Features
The WNBA All-Stars will be wearing two different jerseys during the game. While Team USA will be wearing their white USA uniforms, the WNBA All-Stars will sport a pink and orange jersey in the first half and rock a black jersey in the second half.
Team WNBA players will design the backs of their jerseys, which will include a star indicating how many All-Star Games they have appeared in.
On July 19, the WNBA will also host a three-point contest and skills challenge at Footprint Center.