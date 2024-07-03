SI

Breaking Down the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Format

The WNBA All-Star Game looks a bit different in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the W's annual showcase.

Tom Dierberger

Breanna Stewart poses during player introductions prior to the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Breanna Stewart poses during player introductions prior to the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena. / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The WNBA All-Star Game is going to look a bit different in 2024.

The 20th All-Star Game in league history will feature a matchup between league All-Stars and Team USA—the women's national basketball team heading to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Just like the NBA All-Star Game format that seems to change every year, the WNBA's annual showcase can be difficult to keep up with. Read on to learn everything you need to know to be fully able to enjoy this year's WNBA All-Star Game.

Overview of the WNBA All-Star Game Format

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 20 at Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Mercury. It marks the only league event during this year's Olympic break from July 18 to Aug. 15 in which many players around the WNBA will be battling for a gold medal in Paris.

But it isn't a traditional All-Star game pitting the best of the East and West against each other. For the second time in the event's history, the All-Star Game will host a contest between Team WNBA and Team USA. Ahead of the Toyko Olympics, Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93–85 at the 2021 All-Star Game behind 26 points from Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will lead the U.S. women's national team this year, while the head coach for Team WNBA has yet to be announced.

All-Star Game Selection Process

The WNBA collected hundreds of thousands of votes from fans, players and media to help decide the 2024 All-Star Game rosters. The top-10 vote getters were automatically named to the All-Star Game, and every player not on Team USA's roster for the Olympics joined Team WNBA.

The next 36 highest vote-getters were provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, who gave their votes on that pool of players to fill the remaining spots on Team WNBA.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received the most All-Star Game votes (700,735), followed by teammate Aliyah Boston (618,680), A'ja Wilson (607,300), Breanna Stewart (424,135) and Angel Reese (381,518).

All-Star Game Rosters

Team WNBA

The WNBA All-Star roster is headlined by phenoms Clark and Reese, who became the first pair of rookies to be named to the annual showcase since 2014.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

YEARS

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

14

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Frontcourt

1

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever

Backcourt

R

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Backcourt

7

Dearica Hamby

Los Angeles Sparks

Frontcourt

9

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

7

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

7

Kayla McBride

Minnesota Lynx

Backcourt

10

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Backcourt

6

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Backcourt

5

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

12

Angel Reese

Chicago Sky

Frontcourt

R

Team USA

The U.S. women's national basketball team will hunt for its eighth straight Olympic gold medal dating back to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Veteran Diana Taurasi will be appearing in her sixth Olympic Games, while Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu are making their first Olympic appearance.

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

YEARS

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

5

Kahleah Copper

Phoenix Mercury

Backcourt

8

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

9

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Frontcourt

10

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Backcourt

4

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Backcourt

9

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

6

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

7

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Backcourt

19

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

10

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

6

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

5

Special All-Star Game Features

The WNBA All-Stars will be wearing two different jerseys during the game. While Team USA will be wearing their white USA uniforms, the WNBA All-Stars will sport a pink and orange jersey in the first half and rock a black jersey in the second half.

Team WNBA players will design the backs of their jerseys, which will include a star indicating how many All-Star Games they have appeared in.

On July 19, the WNBA will also host a three-point contest and skills challenge at Footprint Center.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a writer and editor for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Tom joined SI in 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports, and NBC Sports. In his spare time, Tom can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/WNBA