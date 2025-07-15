City of Boston Declared Monday 'Aliyah Boston Day' to Honor the Fever Star
Aliyah Boston is back in Boston this week, where the Indiana Fever star went to high school and developed her love of basketball. The Fever face the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday—the game ended up selling out hours before tip-off .
Monday was a special day for Boston back in the state where her jersey is retired at Worcester Academy. The city of Boston declared July 14 as "Aliyah Boston Day" at the Massachusetts State House. The Fever star's impact on the city will remain as Boston will continue to celebrate "Aliyah Boston Day" in the future.
“Don’t ever let anyone determine your worth,” Boston said in her speech. “Don’t let them tell you what you can or cant be in life because you are more than that and everyone’s path is different. So don’t compare your path to the person to your left, the person to your right, because its never gonna be the same. So just embrace your journey and do the best that you can and dream big.”
Boston also announced on Monday that she will be joining NWSL's Boston Legacy FC as an investor. The investment group currently includes Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks and Celtics GM Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy Stevens.
Boston's honor continues the trend of cities and states honoring women's basketball stars in special ways as the WNBA grows in popularity. Boston's teammate Caitlin Clark was honored by the state of Iowa on Feb. 22, 2024 for her impact on the sport and the state. WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers's hometown of Hopkins, Minn., renamed their city after her on May 16, coinciding with her league debut.